Water bowls, feeders placed for birds, small animals in Coimbatore in view of summer 

March 28, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Assistant Superintendent of Police S. Brinda placing a water and grain feeder on her office premises in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

With the daytime temperature soaring in the summer, nature lovers have come forward to offer clean water and food for birds and small animals.

Iyarkai Nesi Public Charitable Trust based at Pollachi distributed water and grain feeders in the region, covering government office premises. Pollachi Sub-Collector S. Priyanka launched the initiative and placed a water and grain feeder for birds on her office premises on Monday.

According to Ma. Vetrivel, executive trustee, 50 feeders were distributed in phase one. The trust had plans to distribute 200 feeders in the next phase. Feeders were placed on the premises of the office of the Assistant Superintendent of Police and Pollachi taluk office.

The trust urged nature lovers and the general public to keep water in small bowls on the walls and on the terraces of their houses for birds and small animals like squirrels. Trustee Muruganandam, chief coordinator M. Kamalakannan, tribal organisers Muthal, Valarmathi, members Dinesh Kumar, Balu, Balamurali Krishna were present.

The Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), Coimbatore, in association with the Rotary Club of Coimbatore Industrial City and the Rotary Club of Coimbatore Smart City on Tuesday launched ‘The Water Bowl Project’ which is aimed at offering clean drinking water for stray animals and birds around the city.

Under the initiative, animal welfare organisations, residents welfare organisations, science clubs of schools, volunteers and students from the city will take care of the distribution, filling, cleaning and other maintenance works of the water bowls to be placed at various locations.

Rotarian N. Sundaravadivelu launched the project in the presence of R. Perumalsamy, Regional Joint Director of the Animal Husbandry Department and Secretary of SPCA; Rotarians B.A. Prabushankar; Aparna Sunku, president of Rotary Club of Coimbatore Smart City and vice-president of SPCA; A.N. Kanagaraj, president of Rotary Club of Coimbatore Industrial City and Shobana Thangaraj, project Chairman SPCA were present.

