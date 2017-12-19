Water body desilted

Volunteers of the Coimbatore-based non-governmental organisation Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI) has desilted the Thumbikairayen Pond at Vandikaranur in Thondamuthur recently.

Sajay Prasad, Chief Coordinator of EFI said, “Several water bodies such as lakes and ponds have become dump yard or sewer drains due to the human carelessness. To reclaim the lost natural habitats, the EFI has involved itself in cleaning and restoration of lakes and ponds across the nation.”

The pond spread over three acres was desilted by the volunteers of NGO with the help of earth moving equipment. It took nearly a week to restore the pond. Weeds, invasive species and scraps were removed in large quantities from the pond.

The water inlet into the ponds was cleaned to ensure free flow of rain water into the pond.

The NGO has been organising a series of lake clean-ups in Coimbatore round-the-year to ensure cleaner habitats. “We involve local community in conservation of water bodies to make the project sustainable and long lasting,” Mr. Prasad said.

The NGO is mulling to bring back the glory of water bodies in and around Coimbatore with the active support of the officials, he added.