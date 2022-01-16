Water bodies in Anthiyur fill up due to rain

Rain in Bargur Hills and Anthiyur in the past four days has led to many water bodies in the region filling up as surplus water was discharged on Sunday.

Varattupallam reservoir with a storage capacity of 1.39 tmc is located on the foothills of Bargur and is brimming to its capacity for the past two months.

Over 200 mm rainfall was recorded in the area in the last four days bringing copious water to the reservoir. The reservoir reached its maximum storage level of 33.33 feet on January 13 after which surplus water was released that reached Gettisamudram tank.The tank also reached its maximum storage capacity and water was discharged to reach Periya tank and later Vembathi tank and finally, Appakudal tank that reached its full storage capacity after 15 years.

Likewise water from the hill area reached Ennamangalam tank and surplus water from the tank reached Poonachi tank and Gettisamudram tank.

Farmers expressed happiness over the tanks filling up in the last three days and said that water shortage would not prevail in the ensuing summer. Farmers, who had cultivated onions, however, said that their crops were damaged due to rain.