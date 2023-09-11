HamberMenu
Water bodies for immersion of Vinayaka idols notified in Dharmapuri

September 11, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

 Ahead of the Vinayaka Chaturthi festival, the district administration has notified guidelines of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board in addition to areas for immersion of Vinayaka idols.

Collector K. Shanthi has stated that the idols shall be made of organic, bio-degradable, eco-friendly raw materials such as clay and free of plaster of paris, polystyrene and plastic. Decoration and ornamentation of the idols may be made of natural resins of trees to lend the shiny texture to the idols. The idols may be beautified only with natural materials and dyes; and no oil paints and toxic substances be used for decoration. Use of toxic and non-biodegradable chemical dyes is prohibited.

The idols may be immersed in Vanniar dam, Varattaru dam, Eachambadi dam, Kesarguihaliah dam, Thenpennaiyaru, and Hogenakkal.

