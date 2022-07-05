Water availability not a problem in Udhagamandalam due to steady rain

With the monsoon hitting the Nilgiris and rain in Udhagamandalam and surrounding areas last month, availability of drinking water is not expected to be a problem for the town and its residents, said municipal officials.

According to the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation, only the Parsons Valley Reservoir has lesser amount of water when compared to the previous year. Tangedco officials said the Parsons Valley was only 42% of its total capacity, with the storage level at 21.2 ft as opposed to 26 ft when compared with last year. The other water bodies that supplied water to the town such as Marlimund, Tiger Hill reservoir, Gorishola, Kodappamund Upper and Lower, Doddabetta Upper and Lower, Old Ooty and Glenrock were all almost at full capacity.

Udhagamandalam Municipal officials stated that they did not expect to have problems supplying drinking water to the residents for the next few months. They attributed the reduction in water availability at the Parsons Valley Dam that supplied the majority of the town with drinking water to lack of heavy rainfall in the catchment areas. “Though there has been continuous rain, it has been of slight to moderate intensity only. The dam only fills up when there is a substantial downpour, which has not happened so far this year,” said a top municipal official.

Rain continued in Udhagamandalam for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday. According to officials, the average rainfall across the district from Monday till Tuesday morning was recorded at 14.08 mm. Avalanche, Upper Bhavani, Pandalur and Cherangode witnessed the heaviest amounts of rainfall, but there have not been any major reports of destruction to public or private property in these areas.

The district administration has also prepared and readied temporary relief shelters to house people needing to be evacuated from any locations that are at risk from landslips, flooding or tree-falls.