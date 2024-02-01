Water availability in dams in Tiruppur adequate for next cultivation season, say officials

February 01, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST

TIRUPPUR Thanks to the bountiful rainfall in catchment areas, the comfortable storage position in the two main reservoirs in Tiruppur district is being seen as a positive sign by the Agriculture Department to ensure unhindered water supply for raising of paddy, millets, maize, sugarcane and other crops.

The level in Amaravathy Dam stood at 84.95 feet on Thursday as against the maximum of 90 feet, compared to 77.81 feet on the same day last year. The storage was 3,596 million cubic feet (mcft) compared to 2,606 last year.

At the Thirumurthy Dam, the level stood at 48.51 feet against the capacity of 60 feet, which is slightly lesser than last year’s 49.88 feet on the same day. The storage is 1,272 mcft compared to 1,325 mcft last year. but, the difference being minimal, the Water Resources Department is confident of maintaining the usual schedule of releases.

According to officials, the rainfall recorded during January 2024 was 41.25 mm, against the average rainfall of 34.15 mm for the month.

The Agriculture Department has stocked adequate quantities of seeds for paddy (61.92 tonnes), minor millets (37.50 tonnes), pulses (46.48 tonnes), and oil seeds (84.74 tonnes), farmers were assured at the meeting on Wednesday for redressal of grievances.

The farmers were also apprised of the stock position of urea (3352 tonnes), diammonium phosphate (1633 tonnes), complex (8877 tonnes), and super phosphate (735 tonnes).

Farmers in Tiruppur district, in general, adopt effective water management practices, and hence, shortage of water for crops during the course of cultivation is unlikely, Joint Director of Agriculture M. Mariappan said.

Meanwhile, farmers in the tail-end areas of Amaravathy sub-basin and PAP canal system fed by Thirumurthy Dam continue to be apprehensive about the realisation of water in the absence of effective management.

The Amaravathy main canal, extending 63.2 km along the left bank of the Amaravathy River, covers command areas in Udumalpet, Madathukulam, and Dharapuram taluks, primarily for single-crop cultivation.

The 124 km-long PAP (Parambikulam Aliyar Project) canal, which carries water from Thirumoorthy dam in Udumalaipet to Vellakoil across 600 villages, is an important water source for farmers in Tiruppur and Coimbatore.

Farmers in tail-end areas like Kundadam and Kangeyam in Tiruppur district have been complaining about being affected by water theft along the upper reaches of the canal.