Water advisory by Dharmapuri collector

Published - June 18, 2024 08:41 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

In the wake of scattered cases of infections and illnesses purportedly from water contamination, Collector K. Shanthi has issued an advisory to the publicto boil and filter drinking water before consumption. According to the administration, water distributed through the Hogenakkal drinking water scheme should be boiled before consumption. Water released in the Cauvery are heavily polluted and muddied. Hence public collecting water from the water bodies and through drinking supply lines are advised to consume boiled and filtered water stored in closed containers to avoid contamination.

