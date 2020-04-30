Watch towers to monitor transport of people in goods vehicles

The district administration has set up watch towers with personnel in some checkpoints of the district to monitor and prevent illegal transport of people in goods vehicles circumventing quarantine.

Further, a detailed travel history of those returning to the district from other districts is gathered at the checkpoints and those returnees are quarantined.

A temporary short-stay facility to isolate the new returnees has been set up at the Government Engineering College in Chettikarai. Those returning from outside districts are temporarily isolated and their swabs are collected after 4 or 5 days for testing. According to the administration, the returnees are then sent to their villages for self-quarantine for 14 days. As of April 24, Dharmapuri ranks 7 in the number of tests per million population. The number of tests taken is 790 per million population.