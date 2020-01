Race Course police station (C-2) in Coimbatore has been chosen as the best station in Tamil Nadu.

The 150-year-old police station was modernised in 2015. The station now has a reception to welcome and assist visitors, mini library, waiting area, play area for children, feeding room for mothers, pantry and a mini-gymnasium for police personnel.

The station house received the award from Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Republic Day.