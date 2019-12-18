Watch: How a Tamil Nadu bus conductor is making his passengers smile

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus conductor K Sivashanmugam goes the extra mile to make his passenger’s day a memorable one.

“Vanakkam! The Government has given us a beautiful bus, so please help us keep it clean. Do not litter,” he says. “I have pulippu mittai (tamarind candy) to offer people with motion sickness, and a sick bag too. So feel free to ask.

“Each of you here has a purpose behind this journey. I hope you achieve it. Our beloved driver, Sadhasivam, and I wish you a pleasant and comfortable journey. I’m right here if you need anything.”

This is Sivashanmugam’s welcome address. Last week, a video of his speech was circulated on social media. The viral video got him instant recognition.

Read full story here.