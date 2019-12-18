Coimbatore

Watch: How a Tamil Nadu bus conductor is making his passengers smile

more-in

A video on bus conductor K Sivashanmugam

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus conductor K Sivashanmugam goes the extra mile to make his passenger’s day a memorable one.

“Vanakkam! The Government has given us a beautiful bus, so please help us keep it clean. Do not litter,” he says. “I have pulippu mittai (tamarind candy) to offer people with motion sickness, and a sick bag too. So feel free to ask.

“Each of you here has a purpose behind this journey. I hope you achieve it. Our beloved driver, Sadhasivam, and I wish you a pleasant and comfortable journey. I’m right here if you need anything.”

This is Sivashanmugam’s welcome address. Last week, a video of his speech was circulated on social media. The viral video got him instant recognition.

Read full story here.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Videos Multimedia Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you

Printable version | Dec 18, 2019 6:52:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/watch-how-a-tamil-nadu-bus-conductor-is-making-his-passengers-smile/article30339223.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY