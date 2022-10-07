Watch | Eco-friendly golus handcrafted by kids

A video on golu dolls made from sugarcane bagasse

These golus featuring deities, birds and animals crafted with moulds are made from sugarcane bagasse. It teaches children about free form shapes.

They also learn about bio-miniatures and to use colours for a neat finish. It is made by Kraftoons, a company that makes eco-friendly toys. The moulds come in as many as 14 shapes and sizes, and are used as an activity tool in Montessori schools in Coimbatore.

They also use it to learn three-dimension designs where they mix the moulds with clay or with origami. It is all aimed at improving logical thinking and creativity.

