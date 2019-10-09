Coimbatore

Watch | Durga idol makers who travel from Kolkata to Coimbatore

A video of a Kolkata idol maker, Pintu Paul, who goes to Coimbatore every Durga Pooja

Pintu Paul's family has been in the idol making business for generations and have been coming to Coimbatore since 2002 to make idols for the city’s 'The Bengali Association', among others.

Pintu, who started by helping his father, took over in 2010 after he passed away. He has brought 45 sacks of soil collected from the banks of the Ganga to make the idols this year.

“I wrap straw around bamboo sticks to form a rough structure. A mixture of Ganga soil, red soil from the city and straw is then added. The final layer is made of fine Ganga soil, which gives a smooth finish,” explains Pintu.

Each layer takes three days to dry. He then uses water-based colours to paint the idols before adorning them with jewellery and clothes. This year he has made 12 idols of Durga and her family.

