Watch: Coimbatore’s women cops are now maintaining weapons, driving heavy vehicles, and more

From maintaining weapons at the Armoury, handling sniffer dogs, to driving heavy duty vehicles, policewomen in Coimbatore are challenging norms by taking on roles traditionally reserved for men, and inspiring and motivating women.

Read more: Coimbatore policewomen take on new challenging roles

Reporting: K. Jeshi

Video and editing: Shibu Narayan