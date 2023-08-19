Coimbatore museum showcases cars that once ruled India’s roads

August 19, 2023 03:55 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST

The Geedee vintage car museum in Coimbatore is sure to evoke nostalgia, with the likes of the old Ambassadors, and the Contessa Classic among those displayed. The Gedee Car Museum has added a new section dedicated to Indian cars. Over 40 cars from 8–9 companies are on display, from the Morris Minor to India’s first electric vehicle, the Reva.

Notable exhibits include a caravan gifted by M.R. Radha to Periyan E.V. Ramasamy and the iconic bus belonging to G.D. Naidu.

The museum emphasizes the Indian automobile history and manufacturing efforts.

Reporting: M. Soundariya Preetha

Video: M. Periasamy

Production: Shibu Narayan