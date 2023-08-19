HamberMenu
Watch | Coimbatore museum showcases cars that once ruled India’s roads

Coimbatore museum showcases cars that once ruled India’s roads
| Video Credit: PERIASAMY M

The Geedee vintage car museum has a new section for Indian cars

August 19, 2023 03:55 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Geedee vintage car museum in Coimbatore is sure to evoke nostalgia, with the likes of the old Ambassadors, and the Contessa Classic among those displayed. The Gedee Car Museum has added a new section dedicated to Indian cars. Over 40 cars from 8–9 companies are on display, from the Morris Minor to India’s first electric vehicle, the Reva.

The Indian car section of Gedee Car Museum in Coimbatore city on August 17, 2023.

The Indian car section of Gedee Car Museum in Coimbatore city on August 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Notable exhibits include a caravan gifted by M.R. Radha to Periyan E.V. Ramasamy and the iconic bus belonging to G.D. Naidu.

The museum emphasizes the Indian automobile history and manufacturing efforts.

Reporting: M. Soundariya Preetha

Video: M. Periasamy

Production: Shibu Narayan

