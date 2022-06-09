Waste water stagnation at Bose Maidan in Salem poses health risk to people

The pit where waste water from the hotel is collected at Bose Maidan in Salem is covered by a damaged wooden board. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Stagnation of waste water discharged from a hotel run by the Cooperative Department at Bose Maidan poses health risk to the public coming to the temporary flower marker and bus stand here.

Following construction works at the Old Bus Stand under the Smart City mission, shops and hotel run by the Cooperative Department were shifted to Bose Maidan in 2019. Likewise, the V.O.C. Flower Market that functioned at Chinna Kadai Veethi was also shifted to Bose Maidan. But the Salem Corporation allegedly did not provide drainage facilities for the hotel or for the shops in the flower market. Similarly, toilet facilities are also not available there.

Waste water from the hotel is discharged into a pit dug nearby and it was covered with a damaged wooden board. The damaged wooden board poses threat to the public who visit the market. A foul smell emanates from the pit, and during rain, waste water overflows from the pit and stagnates.

N. Prashanth, a priest who comes to the flower market regularly, said the stagnant waste water in the market was posing health hazard to people. Hundreds of people were coming to the market through an entrance from the Old Bus Stand, which was very close to the pit. At night time, people could not see the wooden board. Before any untoward incident happened, the Corporation should provide drainage facilities, he added.

An official attached to the Cooperative Department said that during the shifting of shops, the Corporation promised to provide drainage facilities. But now, they were unable to provide the facility due to the ongoing work at the Old Bus Stand and Nehru Auditorium. “We are spending ₹5,000 a month and cleaning the pit twice a month,” the official added.

When contacted, Ward 32 councillor K. Boumika Thapsira said she would take up the issue with the Corporation and sort it out.

The Corporation officials told The Hindu as the market was functioning between the construction sites of the Old Bus Stand and Nehru Auditorium, they could not provide drainage immediately. After the works were completed in any one of the sites, they would provide the facility, they added.