Waste processing facility works near reserve forest in Coimbatore halted as Forest Department raises concerns

June 05, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Works by the Gudalur Municipality in Coimbatore district to set up a waste processing facility abutting a reserve forest has been put on hold temporarily following strong objection raised by the Forest Department.

Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati confirmed that the works for the waste treatment facility were stalled due to the Forest Department’s objection.

“Forest officials have shared their concerns. Whereas, the municipality has represented that they do not have alternative land for waste management. I have asked the Revenue Divisional Officer to inspect and submit a report,” said Mr. Pati.

The Hindu in its columns on June 1 had highlighted that the work for the waste processing facility was progressing despite the objection from the Forest Department.

District Forest Officer N. Jayaraj said the Department’s objection was purely based on the conservation point of view as the site is situated close to a reserve forest which falls under the Periyanaickenpalayam forest range. The Department would not have raised an objection if the site was not near the forest periphery, he said.

The Periyanaickenpalayam Forest Range Officer had written to the Commissioner of the Municipality last year, stating that the waste brought to the place would attract wild animals and escalate negative interactions between humans and wild elephants.

The place is situated 430 metres from the boundary of Thadagam reserve forest of the Periyanaickenpalayam forest range. Registering strong objections against the facility, the Department highlighted that wild animals including deer, wild boar, gaur and elephant frequent the land and even proper fencing would not help to prevent their movement.

The Gudalur Municipality had maintained that the 3.75 acres of land was chosen to set up a micro compost centre where biodegradable waste alone would be treated. According to the civic body, the plan is to set up two micro composting units, each of four tonnes capacity, at a cost of ₹96 lakh.