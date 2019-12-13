Waste management will improve in Tiruppur: Sivakumar

With Tiruppur Corporation taking over waste collection and segregation in Zones II and III, the waste management will improve in the city, said Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar on Thursday.

The Corporation has been involved in waste collection since December 7, he told The Hindu. Prior to this, the waste collection activities were managed by Zones II and III were managed by a private firm.

“Through Swachh Bharat and Smart City Project, we have received battery-operated vehicles and light compact vehicles for door-to-door waste collection,” he said. With 11 out of the proposed 28 micro composting centres being operational in the city, nearly 50 tonnes of wet waste are being processed every day, he said. The dry waste generated in the city is being sent to a cement factory at Madukkarai where it will be used as fuel. Plans to set up incinerators for dry waste in the city are under consideration, Mr. Sivakumar said.

Although private players are not involved in waste collection and segregation, they are involved in manpower supply, as work orders for 1,600 conservancy workers have been issued by the Corporation for all the four Zones, Mr. Sivakumar said.