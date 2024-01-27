Waste from Malumichampatti panchayat in Coimbatore illegally burnt near Vellalore dumpyard

January 27, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Nearly 100 kg of mixed waste from Malumichampatti panchayat was illegally dumped on an open site near the Vellalore dumpyard and burnt on Saturday.

The accumulated waste, spanning over two months, includes biodegradable kitchen waste, recyclable and non-recyclable materials, bricks, rubber tyres, iron rods, broken tiles, ceramics, plastic pipes, polythene bags, and more.

Despite the Solid Waste Management Rules of 20216 mandating each panchayat to manage waste within its jurisdiction, Malumichampatti panchayat lacks a waste processing unit, leading to the disposal of unsegregated waste in the open.

Panchayat president Palaniammal cited insufficient funds for not establishing a waste processing unit but indicated making a request to the district administration for assistance.

As of now, the district administration has not taken action on the requests or the waste-burning incident. Notices have been dispatched to each panchayat head, urging them to refrain from dumping waste on open land. District Environment Engineer R. Chandrashekhar said, “Instructions on waste management have been issued, with further investigation preceding any potential action.”

