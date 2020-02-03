Waste from commercial firms set on fire in corporation limits

Waste from commercial establishments and power looms continue to be dumped on roads and set on fire causing environmental pollution in many parts of the corporation limits as residents want strict action to be taken against the violators.

Conservancy workers are involved in door-to-door garbage collection from houses and commercial establishments in all the 60 wards in the corporation. The corporation has also inducted more garbage collection vehicles to expedite the process of making the city free of dustbins on roads by the end of this year. However, commercial establishments, power loom units and other small units functioning at Veerappanchatram, Ashokapuram and other parts of the city continue to dump the waste materials, including carton boxes, waste cotton and cloth materials, and set it on fire on the roads during night and morning hours.

Speaking on anonymity, a resident of Anna Theatre Road, said that waste from the nearby power loom units are dumped at the corner of the road and set on fire during night hours. “Black smoke emanates from it making it difficult to breath for the people in the area”, she said and wanted action to be taken against dumpers. Since waste is dumped on the road, it encourages people from other areas also to dump here, said a shopkeeper Murugan. He said that people in two-wheelers and autorickshaws dump the waste during night hours and set it on fire frequently.

Another resident Kanaga of Bharathidasan Road in Veerappanchatram said that cotton waste had filled up one side of the road affecting road users and residents. She wanted burning of industrial waste to be curbed and action to be taken against the violators.