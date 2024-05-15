ADVERTISEMENT

Waste collection vehicle trial begins at Ukkadam Smart City tank in Coimbatore

Updated - May 15, 2024 09:52 pm IST

Published - May 15, 2024 08:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati (second left) and Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran (third left) inspecting a Gobbler dry and wet vacuum suction vehicle deployed at Ukkadam tank. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A private company responsible for maintaining Smart City water bodies in Coimbatore has deployed a manually operated Gobbler dry and wet vacuum suction vehicle at Ukkadam tank for the purpose of waste collection. This initiative follows approval from the Coimbatore Corporation and the district administration.

According to Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran, five such vehicles have been purchased at ₹16 lakh to collect waste accumulating on the walkways and bunds around the water bodies. The private company will assign a worker to operate the vehicle during specified hours to clean the tank area.

“The vehicle can suck up dry waste such as plastic wrappers, bottles, packets, covers, straws, and even items as big as a pebble. It can also collect wet waste like fruit and vegetable peels and discarded food items. Until June, this vehicle will be tested for its effectiveness. After that, similar vehicles will be deployed to other tanks,” said Bhaskar Srinivasan, general manager of Smart City Mission Limited, Coimbatore.

