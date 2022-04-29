Waste collection to be streamlined in Coimbatore North Zone

Waste collection work in Coimbatore Corporation North Zone would be streamlined, said Chairperson and Ward 10 councillor V. Kathirvel at a meeting held at the Zone office on Thursday.

Henceforth, the Zone officials would deploy contract conservancy workers to work using only contracted lorries and permanent workers to work using the Corporation’s lorries. It was decided to do so because the contract and permanent workers had different working time.

The Corporation used the contracted lorries on a different system – it paid the lorries based on the tonnage of waste collected, Mr. Kathirvel said.

As per the new system, the Corporation’s lorries would run in North Zone in two shifts of eight hours each and the contracted lorries for a shift. This was to remove and transport as much waste as possible in a day, he said.

The other decisions taken at the North Zone meeting included asking the Corporation Commissioner to initiate steps to develop scheme roads near Saravanampatti. This had become imperative as the National Highways would soon take up flyover work in Saravanampatti and an alternative road between Mettupalayam Road and Sathyamangalam Road was necessary to prevent traffic congestion, he added.

In Central Zone, the councillors asked officials to step up water distribution to supply water every five days. Zonal Chairperson and Ward 46 councillor Meena Loganathan said she had asked the engineers to ensure that all the motor used to pump water from the Pilloor Reservoir were properly utilised so that an additional 15 million litres a day could be pumped.

This would help meet the city’s drinking water needs this summer, she said.

At the Central Zone meeting, the councillors also decided to tap corporate social responsibility funds to buy equipment needed to improve conservancy work.