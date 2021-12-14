Waste chokes drain carrying rainwater to Singanallur Tank in Coimbatore

Once the monsoon gets over, the Corporation will clean the Ganapathy-Singanallur Canal that carries rainwater into Singanallur Tank.

Coimbatore

14 December 2021 23:49 IST

The drain is filled with packing material, plastic bottles and other solid waste

The drain that runs along Tiruchi Road and carries rainwater to the Singanallur Tank is choked with waste at its mouth.

For 50-100m or so, the drain is filled with packing material, plastic bottles and other solid waste. That the choking is at the drain’s mouth is a cause for concern for two reasons – one the entire waste will enter the Singanallur Tank and the other the choking at the mouth, where the water flow is heavy, may lead to rainwater overflowing onto the Road, say environmentalists.

This happens at a time when the Coimbatore Corporation has plans to develop the Tank into an environment hotspot and it is worrisome because development and choked drain cannot go together, they add. The drain that originates near Ganapathy carries rainwater to the Tank.

Sources in the Coimbatore Corporation say the civic body has plans to clean the Tank once the rain subsides.

Prior to the North East Monsoon when the State Government ordered cleaning of all drains, the Corporation cleaned the Sanganoor Canal near Kathiravan Garden. For, the Canal gets choked near the railway track.

Once the Monsoon gets over, the Corporation will not only clean and dredge the Sanganoor Canal, it will also clean the Ganapathy-Singanallur drain, the sources also say and add that thereafter the Tank development work will begin.