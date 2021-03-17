Washing machine being offered instead of water: Kamal Haasan

Salem

17 March 2021 00:17 IST

Criticising the election manifesto of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan said they offered washing machines when people were asking for water.

Campaigning at Thadagapatti here for the candidates of his party and those of his allies, he asked them to identify incomplete projects in the constituencies and execute a bond with the people on completing the projects within a stipulated time-frame. Mr. Haasan said he would sign as guarantor on the bond.

Mr. Hassan said that if the present regime had not troubled him, his assets would have been over ₹200 crore, and that they caused a loss of ₹60 crore by not letting him work. He charged that 33% of elected representatives in the present Assembly were accused in various criminal cases.

Criticising the ‘Thaliku thangam scheme’, Mr. Haasan charged that free thalis were offered on the one hand and they were snatched away through TASMAC outlets. Mr. Haasan said that he was able to notice several flyover construction sites where work was midway in Coimbatore and charged that they read ‘Palam’ (Bridge) as ‘Labam’ (Profit).

The actor said that he was heckled at when he refused to reveal detailed plans regarding his manifesto and planned to offer wages for housewives.

He had expressed concern that it could be copied. But, today it had become a reality, he said.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has declared that he had assets worth ₹3 crore when he came to power and that these had reduced to ₹2 crores now, but the CM was doing well, Mr. Haasan said.

The MNM leader also appealed to the people not to vote on the basis of caste.