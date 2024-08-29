ADVERTISEMENT

Warrant against owner of marriage hall in Coimbatore for non compliance

Published - August 29, 2024 08:00 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Salem, has issued a bailable warrant against the owner of a marriage hall in Sulur for failing to comply with a court order in a consumer dispute case.

According to Citizens Voice Coimbatore (CVC), a consumer rights organisation, N. Karuppusamy had paid ₹70,000 to book RVS Senthil Andavar Thirumana Mandapam during the COVID-19 lockdown and later sought a full refund when the wedding was postponed. However, the venue management refunded only ₹60,000, citing administrative charges. The court subsequently ordered a full refund, along with compensation for deficiency in service, unfair trade practices, and legal costs. The total amount was to be paid within two months, with 9% annual interest accruing from 24 April 2023 for any delay.

Following repeated non-compliance, Citizens Voice Coimbatore filed an Execution Application on 28 May 2024. Despite multiple hearings, the venue management failed to appear, prompting the Commission to issue the warrant. The case, initially filed in Coimbatore, was transferred to Salem due to a backlog of cases.

