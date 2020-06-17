Warnings issued to nine brick kilns coming up in Thadagam valley

Coimbatore

17 June 2020 22:15 IST

Assistant director of Department of Geology and Mining and Coimbatore north tahsildar issued warnings to at least nine new brick kilns, construction works of which were reportedly under way in Thadagam valley.

Activists alleged that the works of setting up the new brick kilns started when petitions against illegal operations of brick kilns were pending at the Madras High Court.

S. Ganesh, an activist, from Thadgam alleged that works for setting up nine new brick kilns were under way in Thadagam valley during the lockdown period.

The Hindu had reported on June 8 that three new brick kilns were coming up in 24 Veepandi and Nanjundapuram village panchayats in Thadagam valley.

Sources with the district administration said that the action was taken after activists from Thdagam valley questioned construction of new brick kilns even as cases against the functioning of 180-odd such units were under the consideration of the court.

“We were told from various authorities that action against illegally operated brick kilns was not taken because petitions filed against them in Madras High Court were still pending. But the same authorities were silent when at least nine new brick kilns were coming up in Thadagam valley. How can the Government allow new brick kilns when they cite wait for an order from High Court as reason for not taking action against existing ones,” asked Mr. Ganesh.

Mr. Ganesh and farmer- turned-activist T.M.S. Rajendran had questioned the operations of brick kilns in Nanjundapuram, Chinna Thadagam, Veerapandi, Pannimadai and Somaiyampalayam village panchayats of Thadagam valley.

A senior official from district administration said that Assistant Director of Geology and Mining and tahsildar of Coimbatore north were instructed to check construction of new brick kilns. However, the official did not disclose what action was taken against the new brick kilns.