Warnings fail to deter residents from dumping garbage in open spaces in Erode

Garbage dumped on the road at Kongu Nagar in Erode on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Though dumping garbage in the open and on roads in corporation limits would invite a spot fine of ₹200, residents in many areas continue to violate the rule raising health concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per Census 2011, the population in the city is 5.25 lakh. There are 1.60 lakh houses in the 60 wards in the four zones. Over 1,500 conservancy workers are involved in door-to-door collection of garbage, segregation, transporting to micro-compost centres, desilting drains and maintenance activities every day. As a move to make the city free of garbage, all the bins in residential areas and on roads were removed and people were asked to handover the waste to the conservancy workers.

But residents in many areas in the city, including Sampath Nagar and its surroundings, continue to dump the waste in the open spaces and on the road.

“We have placed warning boards across the city that open dumping would invite spot fines. But dumping continues regularly and workers remove it”, said the health official supervising the solid waste management.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that dumping by establishments could be identified whereas residents refuse to accept they dumped the garbage. “In a few cases, residents were warned, but fine was not imposed”, said the official.

The civic body had identified 240 garbage vulnerable points in the city and they were cleaned and rangoli was drawn and sign boards were placed against dumping waste in the open. “The results were positive, but residents started to dump in other places”, said a conservancy worker.

Though residents justify their act in dumping in open places, the civic body said that garbage dumped in sewage channels leads to clogging, resulting in waste water flowing on the roads.

The civic body had appointed 100 workers for solid waste management, who joined duty on Wednesday. Officials are hopeful that an increase in strength of workers would help in expediting garbage collection and prevent dumping in open places.