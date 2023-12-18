Warning issued as water level reaches 83.24 feet in Amaravathi Dam

December 18, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Tiruppur district administration has issued a cautionary notice to villages along the banks of Amaravathi River as the water level in Amaravathi Dam surged to 83.24 feet, as against the full reservoir level of 90 feet, on Monday. The increase is attributed to heavy rainfall (75 mm) in the dam’s catchment area as of 7 a.m.

The storage in the dam is 3412.14 million cubic feet (mcft) against the total capacity of 4047.41 mcft.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and in anticipation of a potential rise in inflow, officials have issued a cautionary notice. If the current trend continues, surplus water is expected to be released into Amaravati River.

“Safety measures are being prioritised, and residents are advised to stay informed about updates from local authorities. Authorities are working diligently to manage the situation, and continuous monitoring of dam level is under way. In case of any increase in water level, evacuation plans are in place and residents in vulnerable areas are encouraged to follow instructions from authorities promptly,” a TWAD official said.

As of Monday morning, water level at Thirumoorthy Dam was 50.21 feet against the FRL 60 feet, and the storage was 1327.21 mcft against the total capacity of 1935 mcft.

