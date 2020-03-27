Coimbatore

Warning against spreading rumours

Collector K. Rajamani has warned people against spreading rumours on social media.

In a release issued here on Friday, he said it had come to his notice that rumours, information of people under home quarantine and information of those who had undergone tests for COVID-19 were in circulation in media.

This went against the steps the government was taking to contain the spread of the virus and rumours surrounding it.

The district administration had thus far kept 713 families in home quarantine, pasted stickers outside their houses and was monitoring their health.

The details of such families or persons in the families were being circulated in media and he had received complaints in this regard.

The district administration would initiate stringent action against anyone spreading rumours or details of persons in home quarantine or those who had undergone tests.

Mr. Rajamani appealed to people to go by only official statements to know the truth.

