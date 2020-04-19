Warning against selling products above maximum retail price

The district administration has warned traders against selling products above the maximum retail price.

Collector C. Kathiravan said that during the lockdown period, various steps are being taken to ensure that essential commodities reach people without difficulty. He said that wholesalers and retails were asked to follow the provisions as given in the Tamil Nadu Essential Commodities (Display of Stocks and Prices and Maintenance of Accounts) Order, 1977 and it’s Amendment Act, 1977. He said that traders should sell their products only at the places earmarked for the purpose and sales should be carried out within the time prescribed by the administration.

Mr. Kathiravan said that the dealer should display at the entrance of his business premises the stock of the essential commodity held by him and also the price of those commodities. He said that the price of the commodity should not exceed the retail price. He also asked the traders to maintain records of procurement, sales and stock of each commodity that is subject to scrutiny by officials.

The Collector warned that if violations found, action would be initiated against the trader under Section 8 and 9 of the act, including seizure of the commodities and also filing of case in the court.