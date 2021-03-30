Warning against selling of contraceptives without prescriptions

Erode

30 March 2021 22:22 IST

District Collector C. Kathiravan has warned that action will be taken against persons for selling and using contraceptives without prescriptions.

In a release, he said that contraceptives should be used only after consultations with an allopathic doctor and it should be sold only by medical shops based on prescription. There are eight government hospitals and 14 upgraded primary health centres in the district where the contraceptive tablets are available at free of cost after consultation with the doctors. Also, consultation is provided at 179 recognised private hospitals after which tablets were given. If quacks recommend the contraceptives or it is sold without prescriptions and is used by people, action will be taken under Section 34 of Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971, he warned.

The warning comes after a medical shop at Moolakadai on Bargur Main Road at Anthiyur was sealed after officials of the Tamil Nadu Drugs Control Department found selling contraceptive medicines without prescriptions and bills recently.

