Coimbatore

Warning against flying kites

With kites snapping the power lines resulting in power cuts in the city, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) has warned the public not to be involved in such an act.

Officials said that string got entangled with the high tension wire resulting in power cuts in many parts of the city particularly at Krishnampalayam Road, Thirunagar Colony and its adjoining areas. Though services were restored, officials said that such incidents are continuing in the city at many places. Due to total lockdown, people are staying indoors and all efforts are being taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply. However, these incidents hinder power supply and hence people should avoid flying kites near the high tension wires, they added.

