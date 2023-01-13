Warders placed under suspension in Salem

January 13, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Salem

Two warders, who were arrested by the Salem City Police for rape on Thursday, were placed under suspension on Friday.

The Hasthampatti police arrested Salem Central Prison warders Arun (30) and Sivashankar (31) for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman and video-graphing the crime. They were remanded at Attur sub-jail, and communications regarding this were sent to the Salem Central Prison. On Friday, Salem Central Prison Superintendent Tamil Selvan issued a suspension order for Arun and Sivasankar.