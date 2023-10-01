Warder who helped prisoner escape from Salem Central Prison dismissed

October 01, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - Salem

A warder, who helped a prisoner escape from the Salem Central Prison, was removed from service on Sunday. The prisoner was caught by the police from Chennai after a year.

Hari alias Harikrishnan (44), a resident of Tondiarpet in Chennai and a life convict, was lodged at the Salem Central Prison. In June 2022, Harikrishnan went to Chennai on a three-day parole.

On June 25, Harikrishnan informed prison officials that he was returning. But he did not return, and later some prison staff found Harikrishnan near the jail. Immediately, the prison officials checked the CCTV footage and found warder T. Ramakrishnan (35) taking Harikrishnan on his bike.

When prison officials questioned the warder, he claimed he took Harikrishnan to Hasthampatti to a hotel, but he escaped from there. Following this, Ramakrishnan was placed under suspension on June 28, 2022.

After a year, the Peerkankaranai police nabbed Harikrishnan from Chennai.

Salem Central Prison Superintendent (in-charge) Vinoth said Chennai police are taking steps to lodge Harikrishnan in Puzhal prison and he will be shifted to Salem prison later. Ramakrishnan was dismissed from service on Sunday, the Superintendent added.

