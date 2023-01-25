Ward Watch|Saravanampatti residents demand primary health centre and good roads

January 25, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE

At Sivanandhapuram and its surrounding areas in Ward 11 of the Coimbatore Corporation, motorists and residents find it difficult to use the roads dug to install drinking water supply pipelines under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme.

The ward spreads out on either side of the Chinnavedampatti road in Saravanampatti, connecting Athipalayam road with Sathy road in the north zone of the Corporation.

A. Karthikeyan, a resident, said the roads dug for the AMRUT scheme almost six months ago were not yet re-laid. Schoolchildren and those on two-wheelers were the worst hit by the poor condition of the roads. Lack of storm water drains results in stagnation of water in the potholes of the damaged roads.

Another resident said that because of non-availability of an Urban Health and Wellness Centre at the ward, more than 15,000 residents were forced to travel to far away centres. The health centres in the adjacent wards - 4 and 10 - were awaiting inauguration. If these were opened, the residents of ward 11 would have a wellness centre nearby.

Ward Councillor P. Palanisamy said the roads remain damaged because of the unplanned implementation of the round-the-clock water supply scheme under the AMRUT scheme. The roads were handed over to TWAD to lay the pipelines. Only after the commencement of water supply to individual houses would the roads be handed over to the local body for re-laying. But, though house service connections were provided, water supply was yet to begin. Hence, there was a delay in taking up road restoration works.

He said he had already petitioned the Minister for Health and Family Welfare for a primary health centre in the ward and it was likely to be considered in the next financial year.

An official from the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board said the Board had given back the stretches in a few places to the Corporation for the road works.

A Corporation official said road works were sanctioned under the second and third phases of the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Project for ₹80 lakh and would begin soon.

(write to thcbereporting@gmail.com on requirements or issues in your ward)