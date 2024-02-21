Ward Watch | Water shortage hits Puliyakulam residents in Coimbatore hard

February 21, 2024 04:27 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore Corporation Ward 66: Puliyakulam (Central Zone) Main areas: Narayanaswamy Road, Race Course Road, Kamarajar Road, Puliyakulam Road, Appusamy Layout, Red Fields Road Voters: Female - 10400, Male - 10096, Others - 1, Total - 20497 Councillor: P. Munniyammal (DMK) Contact number: 8925514066 Issues: Irregular drinking water supply, lack of functional street lights Infrastructure: Urban Primary Health Centre, Corporation Park

As Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) grapples with a significant decrease in Siruvani water supply across 30 wards in the city, the residents of Puliyakulam are bearing the brunt, especially with the onset of summer. Situated near the affluent Race Course area, the residents are reportedly experiencing a sharp decline in water availability.

Traditionally accustomed to receiving water at least once a week, the last two months have seen a stark reduction, with supply dwindling to once every two weeks, according to local residents. This scarcity has prompted residents to rely on private water tankers, which levy exorbitant charges for essential drinking water.

Velliammal, a resident of Narayanaswamy Road, highlighted, “Since Pongal festival, we’ve been forced to pay nearly ₹30 per litre to private tankers. Due to the steep costs, several residential complexes and people along Narayanaswamy Road have pooled resources to hire these tankers regularly.”

Responding to these concerns, a senior official of the CCMC told The Hindu, “Due to the dip in Siruvani water supply, we have reduced the supply of drinking water to most Siruvani-fed areas to once every 12 days. Therefore, some areas may be facing a temporary shortage.”

Further, the Corporation has planned to hire tankers and supply drinking water to areas with acute shortage if the demand is raised by residents, the official said.

However, numerous residents have raised concerns about the questionable quality of the supplied water, prompting calls for testing. “Most days, the water appears brownish, so we store it in large containers for sedimentation to occur,” explained another resident from the ward. “Only after this settling process can we consider consuming it safely,” they added.

Furthermore, residents have highlighted the lack of functional street lights in several areas surrounding Old Damu Road, Appusamy Layout, and Narayanaswamy Road. “Some of the lights are antiquated, long overdue for an upgrade. In streets with around five lights, at least two are non-functionall,” stated Saritha, a resident of Old Damu Road.

Responding to these grievances, a CCMC engineering official said that plans for installing new lights have been proposed and initiated. However, the delay lies in awaiting new connections from Tangedco. “We anticipate receiving the connections by the end of March,” the official said.