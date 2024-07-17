GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ward Watch | Ward 83 in Coimbatore grapples with traffic woes

Updated - July 17, 2024 06:25 pm IST

Published - July 17, 2024 04:08 pm IST

Avantika Krishna
Damaged road slows down vehicle movement

Damaged road slows down vehicle movement | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Avantika Krishna

Coimbatore Corporation Ward 83: South Illango Nagar (Central Zone)
Main areas
MG Road, P.N. Palayam Road, Illango Nagar, Bharathi Colony, Kamaraj Nagar
Voters
Female - 8,110, Male - 8,750, Others - 0, Total - 16,860
Councillor
V. Suma (DMK)
Contact number
8925514083
Issues
Damaged roads
Infrastructure
Public toilets, Corporation reserve site, Corporation school

COIMBATORE Residents and commuters in Ward 83, located just south of Avarampalayam in Coimbatore, are contending with significant traffic disruptions caused by road damage attributed to ongoing underground drainage (UGD) works undertaken by the Coimbatore Corporation.

The area, consisting of Illango Nagar, Bharathi Colony, MG Road and P. N. Palayam Road, is already notorious for its uneven and pothole-ridden roads. In the last few months, this has worsened due to improper patch works on roads and delay in laying bitumen-topped roads, leaving mobility severely hampered.

The deteriorating condition of the roads has not only inconvenienced daily commuters but has also raised concerns about safety and vehicle maintenance costs.

“Potholes and uneven patches have become a common sight since UGD works commenced. Although the works ended a few months ago, no new roads have been laid and the temporary patchwork is shoddy. Navigating these roads has become a nightmare, especially during peak hours,” stated N. Jagadiswaran, a resident of Bharathi Nagar.

Corporation officials said that the UGD works were expedited to ensure that commuters don’t face inconvenience. “The issue lies with contractors who have not commenced road works,” a senior official said.

However, the four contractors assigned to the ward, have said that they are yet to receive payment for the previous road works. “Until our bills are settled, we will not be able to proceed with laying of new roads,” said Sudakaran, a sub-contractor.

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.