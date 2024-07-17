Ward Watch | Ward 83 in Coimbatore grapples with traffic woes

Avantika Krishna

Coimbatore Corporation Ward 83: South Illango Nagar (Central Zone) Main areas MG Road, P.N. Palayam Road, Illango Nagar, Bharathi Colony, Kamaraj Nagar Voters Female - 8,110, Male - 8,750, Others - 0, Total - 16,860 Councillor V. Suma (DMK) Contact number 8925514083 Issues Damaged roads Infrastructure Public toilets, Corporation reserve site, Corporation school

COIMBATORE Residents and commuters in Ward 83, located just south of Avarampalayam in Coimbatore, are contending with significant traffic disruptions caused by road damage attributed to ongoing underground drainage (UGD) works undertaken by the Coimbatore Corporation.

The area, consisting of Illango Nagar, Bharathi Colony, MG Road and P. N. Palayam Road, is already notorious for its uneven and pothole-ridden roads. In the last few months, this has worsened due to improper patch works on roads and delay in laying bitumen-topped roads, leaving mobility severely hampered.

The deteriorating condition of the roads has not only inconvenienced daily commuters but has also raised concerns about safety and vehicle maintenance costs.

“Potholes and uneven patches have become a common sight since UGD works commenced. Although the works ended a few months ago, no new roads have been laid and the temporary patchwork is shoddy. Navigating these roads has become a nightmare, especially during peak hours,” stated N. Jagadiswaran, a resident of Bharathi Nagar.

Corporation officials said that the UGD works were expedited to ensure that commuters don’t face inconvenience. “The issue lies with contractors who have not commenced road works,” a senior official said.

However, the four contractors assigned to the ward, have said that they are yet to receive payment for the previous road works. “Until our bills are settled, we will not be able to proceed with laying of new roads,” said Sudakaran, a sub-contractor.