Ward Watch | Ward 62 residents grapple with foul odour and contaminated groundwater

January 24, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST

Avantika Krishna
Residents of Ukkadam in Coimbatore city have raised concerns over foul odour emanating from the sewage treatment plant in the area.

Residents of Ukkadam in Coimbatore city have raised concerns over foul odour emanating from the sewage treatment plant in the area. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Coimbatore Corporation Ward 62: Ukkadam/Ramanathapuram (Central Zone)
Main areas
T. Nagar, Veepa Devar Colony, Siva Ram Nagar, Anganan Layout, Nanjandapuram Road
Voters
Female - 6,142, Male - 5,990, Others - 0, Total - 12,132
Councillor
Revathi Murali (DMK)
Contact number
8925514062
Issues
Open dumping of waste
Infrastructure
Corporation school, six Swachh Bharat Misssion toilets, two Corporation parks

Residents of Ward 62, which includes parts of Ukkadam and Ramanathapuram situated in the Central Zone, have expressed concern over foul odour and groundwater contamination originating from the sewage treatment plant (STP) at Ukkadam.

The STP, which recently resumed operations despite protests by residents, deals with sewage flowing into Ukkadam tank. In close proximity, an STP operating since 2014 manages sewage from old city areas into the River Noyyal.

M. Muthukumaran, residing 2.5 km from the STP, notes, “Odour permeates the ward in the evenings, and sewage treatment is irregular. Sewage also stagnates within the premises when the plant is shut for repair works.” Excess water storage at the STP, which treats only 40 MLD despite a capacity for 70 MLD, also contributes to the odour.

Concerns are echoed by residents in Veerappa Thevar Colony and Ananda Nagar Extension situated within a 2 km radius from the plant. The impact also extends to groundwater within a three km radius (up to Nanjundapuram Road), causing health issues.

Siraj, a resident of Anbu Nagar, which is significantly affected, said, “Skin irritation and fungal infections have become common among residents in the ward due to consuming the ground water.”

Further, open dumping exacerbates the situation, with increased instances around the STP due to waste collection vehicles being parked there.

“The Corporation plans to install another STP plant so that additional sewage can be treated and sent to the tank faster. We have inspected the groundwater in parts of Ukkadam and Ramanathapuram but water testing is pending.” a senior Corporation health official said.

However, residents have said that the concentration of sewage treatment plants and waste processing units within the same ward is the root cause of the issue. “Such major projects should be planned better and distributed among different wards. Additionally, residents should be consulted when such projects are taken up,” Mr. Siraj said.

