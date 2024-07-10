Ward Watch | Traffic woes mount in Coimbatore’s Town Hall, Kottaimedu

Coimbatore Corporation Ward 82: Town Hall, West Ukkadam (Central Zone) Main areas Big Bazar Street, Raja Street, Oppanakara Street, B. K. Chetty Street, Easwaran Street, Perumal Kovil Street, Vincent Road Voters Female - 8,280, Male - 9,110, Others - 0, Total - 17,390 Councillor M. Mubaseera (DMK) Contact number 8925514082 Issues Unregulated traffic, bad roads Infrastructure Ukkadam bus stand, public toilets, Corporation reserve site

Residents of Ward 82, encompassing Kottaimedu and Town Hall areas, are demanding increased regulation of traffic caused by heavy vehicular movement and damaged roads.

The ward, stretching from Big Bazaar Street to Sungam Bypass Road and from Palakkad Road to Vincent Road, has a majority Muslim population and several popular Hindu temples.

The area’s narrow streets are seeing an increase in traffic in the last five years, particularly on Big Bazaar Street, the main thoroughfare of the ward. The one-way road is further congested by State and private buses stopping at the bus stand near the Town Hall Coimbatore Corporation office.

“This has forced people to walk with their two-wheelers against traffic, leading to prolonged blockades. There are no traffic police to monitor the situation,” said R. Kanagarajan, a bookseller on Easwaran Street.

Traffic stemming from Big Bazaar Street spills onto Oppanakara Street, Uppukinar Street, Raja Street, and the inner bylanes towards Ukkadam, causing considerable delays within the ward. A motorist highlighted that a three-minute drive from the Town Hall bus stand to Raja Street now takes up to 15 minutes.

Residents of Sama Rao Street, Perumal Kovil Street, and B.K. Chetty Street in Ukkadam, highlight that damaged roads exacerbate the issue. Samahir Raja, a resident, noted that many roads have not been re-laid since the completion of underground drainage works in 2023.

“There is an urgent need to deploy traffic police during rush hours for traffic regulation. Unless the Corporation fixes roads in bylanes, main thoroughfares will continue to be congested,” he added.

