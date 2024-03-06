Ward Watch | Tatabad in Coimbatore city struggles with limited green spaces for recreation

March 06, 2024 06:30 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore Corporation Ward 68: Tatabad (Central Zone) Main areas: Tank Road, Sivananda Colony, Dr. Radhakrishna Street, Dr. Subbarayan Street, Pykara Office Road, Raju Naidu Street Voters: Female - 7,027, Male - 8,765, Others - 0, Total - 15,792 Councillor: B. Kamalavathi (DMK) Contact number: 8925514068 Issues: Lack of public parks and clogged drains Infrastructure: Two public toilets

Residents of Tatabad and its surrounding areas face a dearth of public parks and green spaces. The issue has come to the forefront as locals voice their concerns over the inadequate recreational infrastructure available in the neighbourhood.

Tatabad, nestled within Ward 68, accommodates a sizable population exceeding 15,000 individuals. Despite its considerable populace, the community is serviced by a solitary public park of less than a 1500 sq.ft. With the locality being closed off with tightly-packed houses and busy commercial spaces, there is little space for children to play.

“Children should have safe and expansive areas where they can run, play, and connect with nature. It is disheartening to see them confined to cramped quarters, unable to experience the simple joys of outdoor play. Right now, most kids play on the streets, but that is not safe,” said Sangeetha Balakrishnan, a resident of Sivananda colony.

At the same time, the park does not have exercise equipment for the elderly, as is the norm for Corporation-run parks. “The park, which is not big enough, is crowded in the morning and evenings so we take strolls on streets. However, I met with a minor accident on the road during my evening walk. After that, I have been walking on my house terrace,” said K. Raja, resident of Sampath Street near the Sanganoor canal.

Apart from this, in almost all areas in the Ward, sewage stagnates in open drains as they are not cleaned regularly by conservancy workers. While the ward is yet to have a complete underground drainage connection with multiple areas being dug to lay pipelines, residents contend that at least until the work is done, open drains should be maintained well.

The Corporation has also not removed encroachment on Tank Road, which is close to the Coimbatore North Railway Station, and several other streets. Therefore, it has not been able to construct drain in the area. Sewage flows out in the open and inundates during rains, the resident said.

Councillor B. Kamalavathi (DMK) said the pipeline laying work was under way. Once that is completed, the residents will get underground drainage connection followed by new roads, she said.

