Ward Watch| Singanallur residents in Coimbatore raise voice over deteriorating civic infrastructure

December 13, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In a growing chorus of discontent, residents of Singanallur (Ward 56) of Coimbatore city are voicing their concerns over the deteriorating state of infrastructure. Open drains meandering outside homes have become a persistent headache for locals, while subpar roads foster a sense of seclusion from the city.

The residents find themselves grappling with a dual challenge: navigating poorly maintained roads and contending with the perennial issue of open drains that pose a threat to public health and safety. They complain that the lack of swift action by Corporation authorities has left them feeling neglected and isolated.

P. Harini, a long-time resident, expressed her frustration, stating, “Our daily lives are marred by the sight of open drains and the struggle to commute on crumbling roads. While areas like R.S. Puram and Race Course are well developed, Singanallur needs a lot of work. Even basic infrastructure such as roads and water connection is poor. Many areas do not have pucca roads.”

In a recent incident during rains in Coimbatore, several residents faced clogging of open sewage drains. In addition to this, there are rising complaints of underground sewage pipes breaking and affecting drinking water pipes in the region. “We have submitted petitions to the Corporation and the Collectorate. Repair works are done but the pipes erupt repeatedly,” a shopkeeper near Ponvizha Nagar said.

However, sanitation officials from Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) told The Hindu that the roadworks have been delayed due to the incomplete SUEZ drinking water project in the ward. “We are working to finish that first. Following this, underground sewage pipes will be laid. It will take a few more months for road works to begin,” an official said.