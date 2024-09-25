Ward Watch | Sanitation issues pose problem for residents of Ward 93 in Coimbatore

Coimbatore Corporation Ward 93: Edayarpalayam (South Zone) Main areas Gnanapuram, Ramasamy Naidu Nagar, Sun Garden, Thirunavukarasar Nagar, Jaya Nagar. Voters Female - 5959 , Male - 6057, Others - 2, Total - 12018 Councillor P. Ellansekaran (DMK) Contact number 8925514093 Issues Lack of proper drainage network, open dumping of waste, poor maintenance of public toilets, damaged roads. Infrastructure Three Swach Bharath Mission toilets, three Corporation parks, urban primary health centre.

Clogged stormwater drains on Edayarpalayam main road, which connects Kuniyamuthur to Sundarapuram, inadequate street lighting, poor maintenance of public toilets and open dumping of waste in several areas pose persistent problems for the residents of Ward 93 in the city.

“The stormwater drains, which are always clogged, are a major problem,” said K.M.N. Abdul Kalam, secretary of the Rangasamy Naidu Nagar Residents Welfare Association. “When it rains, over a kilometre stretch of the road floods with sewage, often reaching knee-level. This creates difficulties for auto drivers and parents collecting children from the three schools along the road.”

Poor maintenance of public toilets and open dumping continue to be sore points for residents. R. Jagan, a resident of Gnanapuram, said, “Over 40 families rely on the ward’s three public toilets, which haven’t been cleaned for at least two months. Waste is openly dumped in the area and only cleared once a week by the Corporation.”

Street lighting is another area of concern. P. Pushpalatha, a resident of Sun Garden, said, “The streetlights are old and dim. The Corporation only replaces fused bulbs, but we need brighter, newer lights throughout the area.”

An official from the civic body’s engineering department explained, “The stormwater drains, installed five years ago, are connected to Kurichi tank, but Edayarpalayam Main Road is in a low-lying area. To prevent water from backflowing when the tank level rises, the drains were built at a shallower depth. Unfortunately, garbage frequently clogs the drains, although the Corporation cleans them periodically.”

Councillor P. Ellansekaran said, “The streetlight issue has been submitted to higher officials, and they will soon replace the old and dim lights in the ward, with 50% of the lights already having been replaced. As for the public toilets, the maintenance tender has expired, and the Corporation is in the process of appointing a new contractor.”