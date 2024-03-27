Ward Watch | R.S. Puram residents concerned over road safety, water quality issues

March 27, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST

Coimbatore Corporation Ward 71: R.S. Puram (Central Zone) Main areas: Punniakodi Road, West Periasamy Road, Bashyakaralu Road, West Venkataswamy Road, Ponnurangam Road Voters: Female - 5350, Male - 5823, Others - 0, Total - 11173 Councillor: Alagu Jayabalan (INC) Contact number: 8925514071 Issues: Lack of speed breakers, salty drinking water Infrastructure: Corporation park, public toilets, Corporation school

Coimbatore’s West Rathina Sabapath Puram (R. S. Puram), primarily comprising independent households and a few apartments, is grappling with road safety and water quality issues, much to the concern of its residents.

With well-laid roads linking it to bustling areas like Sai Baba Colony, Mettupalayam Road, and Anaikatti Road, Ward No. 71 has become a pivot point for vehicles travelling between Central and Northern zones of the city. However, the absence of speed breakers at most intersections has raised safety alarms.

M. Ganeshan, head of a local residents’ welfare association, highlighted that out of the approximately 16 intersections in the ward, over 85% lack mandatory speed breakers as per Indian Road Congress (IRC) norms. “Vehicles speed through the ward, posing danger to pedestrians. While signboards were installed on West Periasamy Road to warn people, speed breakers are imperative,” he emphasised.

Despite submitting a petition to the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) in January, urging installation of speed-breakers, residents claim no action has been taken, so far. Concerns were echoed by residents residing across Bhashyakaralu Road in the north to Sambandam Road in the south, citing instances of reckless driving and accidents.

“Recently, a speeding two-wheeler broke off the side-view mirror of a vehicle parked on the side of the road. This could have been avoided if there were enough speed breakers,” said V. Kavyasree, another resident.

Proposing solutions to the issue of road safety, Mr. Ganeshan said, “Until speed breakers are laid, signboards, CCTV cameras and speed-tracking devices should be installed to monitor and fine violators.”

Simultaneously, water quality problems exacerbate the residents’ woes. Complaints abound regarding salty water supplied once in every two weeks. “We store water for two days to allow salt deposits to settle before consumption,” said Ratinammal, a resident of Punniakodi Housing Unit.

While the CCMC asserts that water quality is monitored, residents contend that officials fail to address the issue satisfactorily. In response, an official of the CCMC Water Supply Department said, “There is an issue with the overhead tank nearby but it will be resolved within a week. The Health Department has tested the water for now and it remains safe for consumption.”

