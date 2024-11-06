ADVERTISEMENT

Ward Watch | Residents seek relief from foul odour and water issues tied to Vellalore dump yard in Coimbatore

Published - November 06, 2024 07:37 pm IST - Coimbatore

Sibi Sreevathson T.C.

Water overflowing on the road in Sriram Nagar. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

Coimbatore Corporation Ward 99: Podanur (South Zone)
Main areas
Sriram Nagar, Nethaji Nagar, Cheran nagar, Konavaikkalpalayam, Vellalore Road, Chettipalayam Road.
Voters
Female - 6762, Male - 6595, Others - 2, Total - 13,359.
Councillor
M. Aslam Basha (DMK)
Contact number
8925514099
Issues
Lack of proper stormwater drains.

Residents of Ward 99 where the Vellalore dump yard is located, continue to face challenges related to foul odour and water contamination.

The dump yard has been a primary concern, with residents complaining about bad smell and discoloured groundwater, as well as the lack of adequate drainage infrastructure. Some areas have no stormwater drains, while existing ones are damaged or obstructed by overgrown vegetation.

M. Suresh Babu, a resident of Cheran Nagar, shared his concerns: “The main issue is the dump yard, which not only creates a foul odour, but also contaminates groundwater.”

K.S. Mohan, secretary of Sriram Nagar Residents’ Association, pointed out that “some streets lack proper stormwater drain. During rain, water flows onto the roads due to the absence of drains, and the ones present are either blocked by vegetation or damaged.”

Other issues include a non-functioning gym within a combined park, and public toilet facilities in poor condition. The area also suffers from infrequent water supply, with residents receiving drinking water only once a week.

S. Prabalochana, a resident, noted, “We are a family of nine, and the water supply is insufficient, forcing us to rely on contaminated water. This has led to health issues like skin problems, especially for children.”

Ward councillor M. Aslam Basha stated that the issues related to the dump yard are being addressed, and renovation of the gym and the park are under way, with tender issued to improve maintenance. Additionally, a new library at an estimated cost of ₹5 lakh will soon be constructed near the park. He added that the stormwater drain issue would be reviewed and discussed with the Corporation Commissioner for action.

