Ward Watch | Residents of Ward 98 in Coimbatore raise sanitation, safety concerns

Coimbatore Corporation Ward 98: Kurichi (South Zone) Main areas Sengottaya Colony, Teachers Colony, LIC Colony, Bharath Nagar, Sakthi Nagar, Sivasakthi Colony. Voters Female - 5931, Male - 6005, Others - 0, Total - 11,936. Councillor R. Udhayakumar (DMK) Contact number 8925514098 Issues Encroachment from roadside overgrowth, Delayed 24/7 water supply project, Absence of CCTV surveillance

Residents of Ward 98 in Coimbatore are raising concerns over sanitation, delays in water supply projects, and safety issues.

P. Hari Krishnan, a resident of Sengottaya Colony, said that roadside overgrowth is encroaching on roads, restricting parking for two-wheelers and pushing pedestrians into the main road. “Sometimes, snakes are seen in the overgrowth, creating an unsafe environment,” he noted.

G. Sundaramurthy, another resident, highlighted delays in the 24/7 drinking water project. “The pipelines were laid two years ago, but we haven’t received water meters or connections yet, unlike the central parts where the project has advanced,” he said.

Safety concerns were raised by V.K. Manohar from Teachers Colony, who reported frequent disturbances from youth engaging in drug use in isolated lanes. “We need surveillance cameras in these areas to curb this issue,” he said.

Responding to the complaints, Ward Councillor R. Udhayakumar explained that vegetation is being cleared by a group of 40 conservancy workers covering all 20 wards in the South Zone. “With limited staff, completing the entire area takes time, and overgrowth recurs,” he added.

Regarding the safety concerns, Mr. Udhayakumar reported that while police were informed, CCTV coverage was not feasible in the area. “We have identified five locations where disturbances are reported, and we are installing additional streetlights in these areas as a deterrent,” he said.

The councillor further explained that the Suez water project was delayed due to ongoing UGD works in the South Zone “The water pipeline connections cannot be completed until the UGD infrastructure is in place, as simultaneous work would disrupt both systems,” he said.

Additionally, a new 2,000-square-foot yoga centre, budgeted at ₹13 lakh, is under construction, and open space reservation lands are being identified for future recreational facilities.

