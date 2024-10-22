GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ward Watch| Residents of Ward 97 in Coimbatore grapple with multiple civic issues

Published - October 22, 2024 07:26 pm IST - Coimbatore

Sibi Sreevathson T.C.
Water stagnating on a street at Srinivasa Nagar in Coimbatore following a leak in drinking water pipeline.

Water stagnating on a street at Srinivasa Nagar in Coimbatore following a leak in drinking water pipeline. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Coimbatore Corporation Ward 97: Kurichi (South Zone)
Main areas
M.G.R Nagar, Srinivasa Nagar, Pillayarpuram, Sundarapuram, Kurichi Housing Unit phase 1 & 2, CTO Colony.
Voters
Female - 10119, Male - 10095, Others - 0, Total - 20,214
Councillor
S. Nivedha (DMK)
Contact number
8925514097
Issues
Frequent leaks in drinking water pipelines, Lack of streetlights, Irregular garbage collection

Ward 97, located on the southern edge of the Coimbatore Corporation, faces multiple civic issues, according to residents.

A. Srinivasan from Srinivasa Nagar, highlighted frequent leaks in the newly-laid drinking water pipelines under the 24x7 drinking water project. “Huge volume of water gets wasted, and the leaks constantly appear in new spots, damaging the roads as well,” he said.

P. Lakshmi, a resident of Kurichi Housing Unit Phase 1, was concerned about lack of streetlights in certain areas. “It is not just my area; parts of the ward have this problem. Bushes have grown on both sides of the roads and vacant sites, and we have seen snakes often. Without streetlights functioning properly in those areas, it is dangerous for us to go out,” she said.

An engineering official from the Coimbatore Corporation explained that recent underground drainage (UGD) works had damaged the drinking water pipelines that were laid just a year ago. “When water supply through the new connections commenced three months ago, the damaged sections led to leakages. We are currently identifying these leaks, and they will be fixed,” the official said.

K. Mahalingam, who oversees the ward on behalf of the Councillor, said UGD works in the ward were 80% complete, and road re-laying was in progress. Proposals have been submitted to construct a public toilet, urban primary health centre, and a town bus route to Pillayarpuram, where many daily wage labourers reside. A survey is underway to address streetlight issues, and new lights will be installed soon.

Published - October 22, 2024 07:26 pm IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore / drinking water / waste management / urban planning

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.