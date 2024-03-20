Ward Watch | Residents of Ward 70 in Coimbatore demand solutions to traffic woes and incomplete road works

March 20, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Residents of the Southern end of R.S. Puram, nestled behind the city’s Syrian Church and a private mall, voice concern over persisting obstacles impeding smooth vehicular movement in the area.

Constituting Ward no. 70, this locality primarily comprises residential dwellings and small commercial enterprises interwoven within narrow thoroughfares like Thyagaraya New Street and Lingappa Chetty Street, both notorious for enduring heavy traffic congestion during peak hours.

K.R. Padmaja, a resident, elaborated, “These two lanes serve as the lifeline of the ward but are consistently congested during office hours. Commuters from Krishnaswamy Road often divert through these narrow passages to circumvent traffic near Mettupalayam roundtana, disturbing residents with incessant honking.”

Further, the limited pedestrian walkways in the vicinity often find themselves overrun by parked two-wheelers, worsening the situation. Residents attribute part of the traffic congestion to the absence of adequate ‘No Parking’ signs, particularly noticeable along VCV Road, a prominent thoroughfare within the ward.

In addition to parking woes, a significant portion of VCV Road lacks a bitumen surface, leaving it strewn with gravel and concrete dust, posing risks of skidding, particularly for two-wheelers. Shankaran, a motorist, said, “Navigating this stretch is perilous due to its uneven surface. Yet, it remains a crucial passage for vehicles traversing the ward.”

The Corporation acknowledged the concerns, revealing that road construction projects were sanctioned for the ward in 2023. While 91% of the designated roads have been completed, a few await finalisation. A senior official stated, “Pending roadworks will be addressed by month-end to alleviate the persisting challenges faced by residents and commuters alike.”

Lately, numerous small shops have taken the initiative to install ‘No Parking’ signs outside their premises, aiming to deter motorists from leaving their vehicles along the roadside. However, these efforts seem futile in areas adjacent to the Corporation park in the vicinity, as compliance with such signage remains negligible.

“To discourage encroachment on roadsides and pedestrian walkways, there should be some form of penalty enforced,” proposed K. Murali, echoing the sentiments of fellow residents.

