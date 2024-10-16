Ward Watch | Residents of Sundarapuram in Coimbatore city raise concern over poor roads and lack of public amenities

Coimbatore Corporation Ward 96: Sundarapuram (South Zone) Main areas Sundarapuram, Muruga Nagar, Uthami Nagar, Palaniyappa Layout, Gandhiji Nagar, LIC Colony, Ramalinga Nagar Voters Female - 7727, Male - 7,555, Others - 1, Total - 15,283 Councillor P. Gunasekaran (DMK) Contact number 8925514096 Issues Damaged roads, health centre upgrades, lack of public toilets, no children’s park

Issues concerning damaged roads, the need for upgrades to the urban primary health centre, and the absence of a Corporation-run children’s park have been raised by residents of Sundarapuram in Ward 96 of Coimbatore.

S. Arun Kumar, an ambulance driver, said, “The roads, including the main Saradha Mill Road, have been in poor condition for over three years. Vehicles struggle to move, and during rains, hidden potholes cause wheels to get stuck in the mud.”

J. Ganesh, a resident of Muruga Nagar, noted how the road conditions affect daily life. “School vans and autorickshaws don’t enter the area due to the bad roads. They stop at the main road, forcing children and residents to walk longer distances,” he said.

R. Kamal, a shop owner, emphasised the need for public toilets and parks. “The Corporation thinks public toilets are only needed in slum areas, but they are essential for everyone. Without them, autorickshaw drivers, taxi drivers, and vendors have no choice but to use open spaces,” he explained.

G. John Wesley, another resident, highlighted encroachment issues. “Shopkeepers place A-boards on the roads, blocking parking spaces, and some houses are built over the drains, making the narrow streets even more congested,” he said.

Responding to these concerns, councillor P. Gunasekaran said, “The underground water tank at the urban primary health centre was damaged by tree roots, causing leaks. We have replaced it with a 5,000-litre tank, and the centre will be developed further based on residents’ demands, as it serves over 200 people daily.”

“Over 80% of the roads have been re-laid following underground drainage (UGD) work. Only the concrete roads are pending, as some streets are narrow, but the proposal has been submitted, and work will be completed within a month,” he added.

He also mentioned plans to improve recreational spaces. “Three Corporation reserve sites have been identified for children’s parks. Additionally, a multipurpose hall on a 1,200-sqft reserve site near Gandhiji Road is nearing completion. Built at an estimated cost of ₹30 lakh, the hall will be available for yoga, dance, and other cultural activities.”

“The Corporation has issued notices to encroachers, and the Muruga Nagar Road, previously only 10 feet wide, was expanded to 30 feet by removing encroachments six months ago. The remaining encroachments will be cleared in a phased manner,” Mr. Gunasekaran added.