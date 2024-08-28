ADVERTISEMENT

Ward Watch | Residents of Sundakkamuthur in Coimbatore raise concern over delay in UGD work and poor road conditions

Published - August 28, 2024 08:18 pm IST - Coimbatore

Sibi Sreevathson T.C.

Motorists face risks as the road has not be re-laid after construction of an UGD chamber on Sundakkamuthur main road in Coimbatore city. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Coimbatore Corporation Ward 89: Sundakkamuthur (South Zone)
Main areas
Sundakkamuthur, Ramachettipalayam, Vaikaal Palayam
Voters
Female - 6448 , Male - 6352, Others - 9, Total - 12809
Councillor
K. Murugesan (INC)
Contact number
8925514089
Issues
Delay in UGD work, damaged roads

Underground drainage works at Sundakkamuthur (Ward 89) in Coimbatore city are going on for two years and the slow progress of works has irked the residents.

ADVERTISEMENT

M. Thirumoorthy, who resides at Sundakkamuthur, said, “The raised chambers of the UGD system, which are often manholes or inspection pits, protrude on the road surface. If these are not in level with the rest of the road, it can cause additional obstacles. Vehicles may have to navigate around them, which can lead to accidents or damage.”

At Vaikaal Palayam, the UGD pipes are yet to be laid, whereas in other parts of the Ward, the pipelines to individual houses are yet to be connected.

ADVERTISEMENT

S. Veerasamy, an autorickshaw driver, said the residents have demanded an electric crematorium. Further, the Kovaipudur main road, which connects the Palakkad - Coimbatore road to Perur town panchayat, is in a poor condition for nearly two years, making travelling unsafe.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ward Councillor K. Murugesan said that the UGD work is progressing. “We have completed 70% of the UGD project, and the remaining work will be finished within six months.” Regarding the residents’ request for an electric crematorium, he said, “This demand will be escalated to both the Mayor and the Commissioner.”

On the issue of road repairs, Mr. Murugesan added, “We will start re-laying the roads as soon as the stormwater drains are constructed. However, we are still awaiting the necessary funds from the Corporation to proceed with the work.”

An engineering official from the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation said the primary challenge in the UGD works lies in the loose soil composition across much of the area. “Due to the soil’s lack of stability, the installed pipelines tend to sink because of its weight, which has significantly extended the project’s timeline. To address this issue, a stabilising wet mix, composed of blue metal aggregate, cement, and sand, is used to reinforce the trench,” the official added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US