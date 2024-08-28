Ward Watch | Residents of Sundakkamuthur in Coimbatore raise concern over delay in UGD work and poor road conditions

Coimbatore Corporation Ward 89: Sundakkamuthur (South Zone) Main areas Sundakkamuthur, Ramachettipalayam, Vaikaal Palayam Voters Female - 6448 , Male - 6352, Others - 9, Total - 12809 Councillor K. Murugesan (INC) Contact number 8925514089 Issues Delay in UGD work, damaged roads

Underground drainage works at Sundakkamuthur (Ward 89) in Coimbatore city are going on for two years and the slow progress of works has irked the residents.

M. Thirumoorthy, who resides at Sundakkamuthur, said, “The raised chambers of the UGD system, which are often manholes or inspection pits, protrude on the road surface. If these are not in level with the rest of the road, it can cause additional obstacles. Vehicles may have to navigate around them, which can lead to accidents or damage.”

At Vaikaal Palayam, the UGD pipes are yet to be laid, whereas in other parts of the Ward, the pipelines to individual houses are yet to be connected.

S. Veerasamy, an autorickshaw driver, said the residents have demanded an electric crematorium. Further, the Kovaipudur main road, which connects the Palakkad - Coimbatore road to Perur town panchayat, is in a poor condition for nearly two years, making travelling unsafe.”

Ward Councillor K. Murugesan said that the UGD work is progressing. “We have completed 70% of the UGD project, and the remaining work will be finished within six months.” Regarding the residents’ request for an electric crematorium, he said, “This demand will be escalated to both the Mayor and the Commissioner.”

On the issue of road repairs, Mr. Murugesan added, “We will start re-laying the roads as soon as the stormwater drains are constructed. However, we are still awaiting the necessary funds from the Corporation to proceed with the work.”

An engineering official from the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation said the primary challenge in the UGD works lies in the loose soil composition across much of the area. “Due to the soil’s lack of stability, the installed pipelines tend to sink because of its weight, which has significantly extended the project’s timeline. To address this issue, a stabilising wet mix, composed of blue metal aggregate, cement, and sand, is used to reinforce the trench,” the official added.