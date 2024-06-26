Coimbatore Corporation Ward 79: South Selvapuram (West Zone) Main areas: Muthuswamy Colony, Dhanalakshmi Garden, Perur Main Road, Velumani Road, Sadasivam Street, Telungupalayam Road Voters: Female - 5,325, Male - 5,670, Others - 0, Total - 10,995 Councillor: P. Vasanthamani (DMK) Contact number: 8925514079 Issues: Lack of bitumen-topped roads, inundation during rain Infrastructure: Public toilets, Corporation park

In Coimbatore’s Ward 79, comprising of South Selvapuram, residents are grappling with a range of infrastructure challenges that have significantly impacted their daily lives. Main among these concerns are the poor road conditions, which have persisted despite repeated appeals to local authorities.

The ward, comprising middle-income households packed into several avenues and colonies, also includes agricultural lands and empty plots.

The primary grievance voiced by residents in the ward is the absence of bitumen-topped roads. The lack of proper surfacing has rendered many thoroughfares in the area vulnerable to damage during inclement weather. During moderate rain, these roads often become inundated and turn slushy that pose risks to pedestrians and motorists alike.

“Several people have fallen due to poor road conditions and a four-wheeler was also stuck in slush during summer rains this year,” said Shreyaa Kumar, a resident of Muthuswamy Colony.

Further, the existing stone roads have proven to be hazardous for vehicles, exacerbating the safety risks faced by commuters. Residents have expressed frustration over the persistent delays in addressing these road safety issues, which have been compounded by the regular mixing of sewage with rainwater. This mixture not only contributes to unsanitary conditions but also worsens the already precarious state of the roads.

“This has been going on for several years. In 2022, new roads were laid, but they were dug up a few months later to install drinking water and underground drainage pipes. Both projects have now concluded, but the roads have yet to be relaid,” said J. Vikash, a resident of Dhanalakshmi Gardens.

However, councillor P. Vasanthamani (DMK) said the Corporation has sanctioned 17 new roads for the ward, and work will commence within the week. “A new contractor has been assigned to our ward, and work is scheduled to start after this month’s council meeting,” she said.

The councillor also addressed additional concerns raised by residents and said, “Despite several assurances from the Corporation over the past two years regarding the capture and sterilisation of stray dogs in the ward, little progress has been made to resolve the issue. In the coming council meeting, many councillors intend to raise this issue, as it affects most wards. Instead of relying on non-profit organisations, which have not effectively addressed the problem, the civic body would benefit from collaborating with volunteers and residents in each ward to ensure everyone is informed about the issue.”

